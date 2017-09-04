Clonmel family go skydiving in memory of Linda Condon

A Clonmel family went skydiving over the summer in memory of Linda Condon who battled against cancer until the very end.

Olivia Condon, Liam Hogan, Johnny Fitzgerald, Gavin Condon and Nicola Maunsell donated the funds raised from their skydive to South Tipperary Hospice who cared for Linda until her passing.

The Tipperary family are eternally grateful for the work and support the nurses at South Tipperary Hospice gave Linda during her illness.

The family say the love and care they showed Linda will never be forgotten, and this was their way of thanking South Tipperary Hospice.

“It's only when you need the services the Hospice provide that you realise how important they are to your loved ones,” Linda's daughter Olivia highlights.

Ironically, the charity was very close to Linda's heart. Linda went skydiving in 2014 to raise funds for the South Tipperary Hospice without ever knowing that one day she would be in need of their services.

Linda’s family say her “bravery shone throughout her illness, her courage inspired them all”.

A total of €7,183 was raised for South Tipperary Hospice, with each skydiver paying for their own jump so every cent could go straight to the charity.

The family were totally overwhelmed by the amount of money collected and the support they received. They started out with ten sponsorship cards, but by the time they went skydiving 46 cards were full.

They want to sincerely thank every person who donated. The lists of names from families, friends and total strangers who helped raise so much money has made them all so proud and the skydive more meaningful.

Linda's son Gavin knows his mam would be unbelievably proud too with the level of support they received. It's a day the family will cherish forever.