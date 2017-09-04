Tipperary athletes turn out for Cahir 5k fun run

11 Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Cahir Meet and Train 5k Fun Run on Saturday 2nd September. It was a challenging course with the first 2km uphill with head on winds, followed by some rough terrain. No times were recorded. First home for the club was Kevin McCarthy (4th man), followed by his fiancée Laura Armstrong (2nd lady). Other club competitors included Tracie O Dwyer, Elaine Murphy, Mary Shanahan, Martina Butler, Colette Alley, Claire Ryan, Catriona Sadlier, Orela Blake and Michelle Crosse.

VOTE NOW: The Tipperary club with the most dedicated and passionate supporters is...

Wedding

Dundrum AC would like to congratulate club member Ali O'Connor on her nuptials to her husband Patrick O'Connor. The happy couple got married on 12th August in Graiguenamanagh Church, Co. Kilkenny, followed by the afters in Mount Juliet. The club wish them a healthy and happy future together.

Fit4Life

Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7p at the duck pond. Training will resume at the Scout Hall track in Dundrum village once the evenings get darker.

Juvenile training

Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm at Scout Hall track in Dundrum. Children must be 7 years of age to take part.

Upcoming County 10 Mile

The County 10 Mile takes place this Sunday 10th September in Ballynonty. Cross Country will return on 1st October at Turnpike, Two Mile Borris, for the County Novice and Juvenile Even Age.