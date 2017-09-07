WE HAVE A WINNER: The Tipperary club with the most dedicated and passionate supporters is…
GAA clubs dominate poll
Carrick Swan GAA Club's fans are the best in Tipperary.
The Tipperary club with the best fans as voted by The Nationalist readers is Carrick Swan GAA Club (17%).
The Clonmel Oil South Tipp Senior Hurling champions were clear winners in our poll which got a huge response from readers.
The Carrick-on-Suir club’s South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final win has put them through to the knockout stages of the County Championship where they’ll face North champions Borris-Ileigh in Leahy Park, Cashel, at 3:30pm this Sunday. It also means that they avoid a relegation play-off in the County Championship.
Carrick Davins (8%), Galtee Rovers (7%), Arravale Rovers (6%) and Ardfinnan GAA Club (6%) make up the Top 5.
