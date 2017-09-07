WE HAVE A WINNER: The Tipperary club with the most dedicated and passionate supporters is…

The Tipperary club with the best fans as voted by The Nationalist readers is Carrick Swan GAA Club (17%).

The Clonmel Oil South Tipp Senior Hurling champions were clear winners in our poll which got a huge response from readers.

The Carrick-on-Suir club’s South Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship final win has put them through to the knockout stages of the County Championship where they’ll face North champions Borris-Ileigh in Leahy Park, Cashel, at 3:30pm this Sunday. It also means that they avoid a relegation play-off in the County Championship.

Carrick Davins (8%), Galtee Rovers (7%), Arravale Rovers (6%) and Ardfinnan GAA Club (6%) make up the Top 5.