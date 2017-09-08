Belgian tourists wowed by Tipperary

20 Belgian travel agents have been exploring Tipperary and Ireland this week as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Gallia, a leading Belgian tour operator.

'Unforgettable' summer for Tipperary women

The travel agents were here to experience first-hand the wealth of things to see and do in Tipperary and Ireland for Belgian holidaymakers. One of the highlights of their time here was a guided tour of the Rock of Cashel.

Danielle Neyts, Tourism Ireland Belgium, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of travel agents to come and discover Tipperary and Ireland. There really is no substitute for being able to see what Ireland has to offer at first-hand; our aim is that when they return home, the travel agents will be even more enthusiastic about Ireland and better equipped to advise their clients when planning and booking their holidays.

“Tourism Ireland is rolling out a busy programme of promotions this autumn – aimed at boosting late-season travel to Ireland and to position us well for 2018.”