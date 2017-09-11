BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby: Five Tipperary trained greyhounds eyeing €287,500 prize fund ahead of semi-finals

Five Tipperary trained greyhounds will take to the traps for the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby semi-finals live on RTÉ 2 this weekend at Shelbourne Park in Dublin.

Graham Holland’s ‘Black Farren’, ‘Sonic’ and ‘Clare’s Rocket’, along with Michael O’Donovan’s ‘Buckos Dream’, and Patrick Guilfoyle’s ‘Good News’ will battle it out for a chance of landing a final spot and banking a share of the €287,500 prize fund.

The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby is the most prestigious race in the Irish greyhound calendar, with a winner’s prize of €150,000.

The semi-finals will be held this Saturday 16th September at Shelbourne Park, followed by the final on Saturday 23rd September. Both the semi-finals and final will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2 and online to a worldwide audience on the RTÉ website and RTÉ Player.

In recent years, the Irish Greyhound Derby has seen strong competition from across all regions. The BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby 2016 winner was Rural Hawaii, owned by Clonmel’s Michael and Helen O’Dwyer, who took home a whopping €125,000.

2017 Irish Greyhound Derby semi-final draw:

Heat 1

1.Black Farren

2.Hey Bound

3.Native Chimes

4.Tyrur Harold (m)

5.Bockos Dream (w)

6.Jaytee Barracuda (w)

Heat 2

1.Good News

2.Drumsna Star

3.Sonic (w)

4.Clares Rocket (w)

5.Kilgraney Ace (w)

6.Jaytee Jet (w).