Tipperary pub to celebrate 20 years under the ownership of the Ryan family

Celebrating 20 years under the ownership of Margaret Ryan and her family, The Horse and Hound in Dualla are hosting a night to remember this Friday 15th September at 9pm.

The celebration night is a way of Margaret saying thank you to everyone for their support over the years.

Purchased from Frank Phelan in September 1997, Margaret has since held many fundraisers in aid of St. Luke’s Hospital in Dublin, Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin, South Tipperary Hospice, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Margaret sponsored and supported ‘The Queen of The Trashing’ in Dualla for many years, and continues to support local organisations to this very day.

Margaret and her family also want to pay tribute to their many locals who have passed away since she took over, in particular her husband Tom who will always be remembered sitting at the window with his crooked pipe.

Young and old are all welcome to Friday’s celebration night.

More news

Tipperary model talks lads mags and Conor McGregor

Tipperary man puts getting a job top of bucket list

Unforgettable summer for Tipperary women