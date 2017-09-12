Rescue 116: 1,000 to stride down Waterford Airport runway for Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial Run

Representatives from Tipperary will help "preserve the memory of Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick" by taking part in a memorial run at Waterford Airport this Saturday 16th September at 10am.

The event has attracted entries from across Ireland and will see participants stride down the runway at Waterford Airport, raising funds for South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Touching Hearts Sacred Heart Centre in Waterford for children with physical and learning disabilities.

The fundraiser is fully booked, but donations can still be made online.

The memorial run strives to serve as selflessly as Dara served her community. There will be prizes for the fastest male and fastest female across the finish line, and organisers hope to be able to donate 100% of the funds raised to the beneficiaries.

Participants will receive a finisher’s medal depicting a Sikorsky S92 Helicopter flying over the sea on a rescue mission. In the background will be the numbers ‘116’, together with four flying doves honouring the lost Rescue 116 crew members - Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, Winch Operator Paul Ormsby and Winchman Ciarán Smith.

Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick served for ten years with the CHC Coast Guard helicopter (Rescue 117), based at Waterford Airport.

“Many people in Waterford and the Southeast fondly remember Dara, so we couldn’t think of a better way to honour her memory as well as doing something very positive for charity,” organisers say.

“We can’t wait to meet everyone on the day and thank you all for your kind support,” organisers add.