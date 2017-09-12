Help needed for a Tipperary community clean-up of illegal dumping and litter along the River Suir

Tipperary County Council has received funding under the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2017 for a community led clean-up initiative along the River Suir on Saturday 23rd September.

Communities throughout the catchment are encouraged to get involved, get out there and clean up illegal dumping and litter on their stretch of the river.

If you or your community group are interested and if you need any equipment such as litter pickers, black sacks, skip bags, gloves, collection of bags and so on, contact David Corbett, Tipperary County Council, on 076 106 5000 or Sheevaun Thompson, Waters and Communities Office, on 076 106 5261 with your requirements.

A Friends of the River Suir Facebook page has been set up for the entire River Suir community to post their Suir related thoughts, stories and pictures to. It will also keep you posted on current River Suir topics of interest such as the crayfish plague.

The anti-illegal dumping application for funding was prompted by Dr. Fran Igoe, regional co-ordinator of the Local Authority Waters and Communities Office. Head office is based in Civic Offices, Clonmel, and the office operates on a shared service basis on behalf of all 31 Local Authorities throughout the country. One of the main objectives of the Waters and Communities Office is to promote public participation in the management of the water environment.

If you know of an illegal dumping ‘hot spot’ along the River Suir contact David Corbett, Tipperary County Council, on 076 106 5000 to ensure that your area can be included in the clean-up day.

You can also report issues such as fly tipping, water pollution, littering, odours and backyard burning to the ‘See It? Say It!’ website or phone the 24 hour National Environmental Complaints Line on 1850 365 121.