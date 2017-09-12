Crehana National School are Tipperary's winner of the WEEE Pledge School Battery Recycling Challenge

Bosco and Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Denis Naughten TD, announced Crehana National School, Carrick on Suir, as Tipperary’s winner of the WEEE Pledge schools battery recycling challenge and launched WEEE Ireland’s battery recycling campaign for 2017 at the Rediscovery Centre in Ballymun recently.

1 in 5 admit to putting waste batteries in the bin, but batteries can be easily recycled through schools participating in WEEE Pledge or in the blue recycling boxes in any of the thousands of shops that sell batteries across the country. It couldn’t be easier to make battery recycling part of the household routine.

Children across Tipperary have been playing their part over the last year through the WEEE Pledge schools battery recycling challenge. Crehana National School collected 123 kg of batteries last year for recycling and will receive a prize of environmental and science educational workshops at The Rediscovery Centre.

Bosco was keen to remind all parents that recycling their waste batteries with WEEE Ireland also helps the boys and girls at LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

Since 2011 Bosco and WEEE Ireland have made it their mission to not only make a difference to the planet, but also to the lives of the boys and girls with life-limiting conditions and their families at LauraLynn. The message has captured the hearts of many around Ireland and powered by great battery recycling efforts, Bosco and WEEE Ireland have raised over €285,000 for the charity in that time.

“Don’t throw batteries in the bin, recycle them for LauraLynn,” Bosco added.