'Things would be so much worse without carers': Family Carers Ireland launch Clonmel Mini Marathon

Family Carers Ireland launched their Clonmel Mini Marathon on Tuesday (September 12) at Hotel Minella.

There will be great prizes at the family-friendly fundraiser which includes a 10k and a 5k route, and takes place on Sunday 15th October at 11am from Hotel Minella.

Family Carers Ireland Clonmel branch manager, Cllr. Richie Molloy, highlighted the importance of the fundraising drive in front of a gathering which included local carers, the Order of Malta, representatives from An Garda Síochána, Mattie McGrath TD and Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District Cllr. Catherine Carey.

Cllr. Molloy said funds raised from this event, now in its 12th year, will go towards respite care. “We have a 30 respite workers in South Tipperary who go out to homes for three hours a week and give carers a break,” he highlighted.

Cllr. Molloy acknowledged the tremendous support the mini marathon has received over the years from volunteers and the Order of Malta who help with stewarding on the day. He thanked Clonmel AC's Niall Quinn for setting out the two routes for Family Carers Ireland's Clonmel Mini Marathon this year and for organising chip timing. He encouraged participants to avail of parking at Clonmel Greyhound Stadium on the day and to walk to the starting point at Hotel Minella.

The successful Family Carers Ireland's Clonmel Mini Marathon is now in its 12th year.

Mayor Catherine Carey praised the “phenomenal” work carers do daily in South Tipperary and across Ireland. She acknowledged the difficulties local families face since the closure of St. Michael’s Hospital and the trolley crisis, but said things would be “so much worse” without carers.

“I know what it is like to be a carer and the work ye do is phenomenal. My husband had a brain injury after a bike crash and I had to care from him,” she recalled.

“Carers are angels and the work ye do to keep loved ones at home is fantastic. The mini marathon is a fantastic cause and I encourage people to get involved,” Mayor Carey continued.

Family Carers Ireland Clonmel branch manager Cllr. Richie Molloy and Mayor Catherine Carey.

Mattie McGrath TD said the event has been “wonderful” over the years, before underlining the importance of carers. “Ye are caring, quiet, behind the scenes people.

“The marathon helps to lessen the burden and gives ye a break because people get stressed when their lives are thrown into crisis.

“The marathon is uplifting, there is a great buzz around the place and people love it. It is an outlet for people and a very valuable fundraiser,” Deputy McGrath smiled.

Inspector James White has the “height of admiration” for carers. He said An Garda Síochána are delighted to be associated with the mini marathon and wished the fundraiser continued success.

Registration for Family Carers Ireland's Clonmel Mini Marathon can be done online or at Family Carers Ireland’s Clonmel office on Sarsfield Street. Single entry is €15, family/team of four €50 and late registration €20. Register by Friday 13th October at 1pm, with late registrations up until 10am on the day. Contact 052-6170455 for more information.

Billy Shoer, Cllr. Richie Molloy and Gabrielle Egan.