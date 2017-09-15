Irish sporting legends raise €160,000 to fund cancer researchers

Hurling for Cancer Research 2017, a celebrity hurling match organised by legendary racehorse trainer Jim Bolger and Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and two-time Irish National Hunt Champion jockey Davy Russell, has racked-up €160,000 for the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research.

In the six years of the event, which sees past and present sporting stars from GAA, hurling and soccer take to the pitch, €700,000 has been raised to fund researchers working on life-saving cancer research.

This year a record crowd of almost 4,000 descended on St. Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, as sporting stars from around the country flocked to the pitch for the clash of the ash. Amongst the household names lining-out were GAA greats Lee Chin, TJ Reid, JJ Delaney, Tommy Walsh, Martin Storey, Joe Deane, Ollie Canning, Peter Canavan, Ursula Jacob and Mags D’Arcy. Representing racing were champion trainer Willie Mullins and leading owner Rich Ricci, leading lady rider Katie Walsh, champion amateur jockey Jamie Codd, Mikey Fogarty and Shane Foley. Former Ireland international soccer stars Niall Quinn and Stephen Hunt also took to the pitch while their former colleague Paul McGrath supported from the sideline.

Cyril Farrell and Jimmy Barry Murphy acted as referees and RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan was kept busy as a sideline official. Henry Shefflin and Marty Morrissey were also on hand to lend their support.

Victory on the night went to Jim Bolger’s Star’s, managed by Liam Griffin and ably assisted by Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald. They beat Davy Russell’s Best, managed by Kilkenny’s Brian Cody and Kevin Manning, by 7-21 to 8-13.

“We enjoyed a phenomenal game of hurling this year with the largest attendance and the highest scoring game since its inception,” Hurling for Cancer Research organiser Jim Bolger said.

“However, the biggest victory of all is raising so much money to support the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer research. Cancer is a disease that has unfortunately touched almost every family in Ireland. One way we can fight back against this disease is through cancer research, and by discovering new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer. It’s heartening to see so many sporting legends take to the pitch and show their support for the work of the Irish Cancer Society,” he added.