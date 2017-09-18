Outstanding Clonmel teenager reveals the secret to getting straight As in the Junior Cert

Celebrations are continuing at Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel after 84 “thrilled” students got “outstanding” Junior Cert results.

Many Presentation students received over five As, with star student Cailín Napier from Dromainn, Cahir Road, achieving nine As.

Cailín excelled in Maths, Irish, French, Business, Music, Science, History, Geography and CSPE. Cailín puts her success down to hard work and allowing time for extracurricular activities. A talented sportsperson and Irish dancer, Cailín is the daughter of Linda and ex League of Ireland soccer player Stephen Napier who played with Cork City and Dundalk.

Cailín Napier with Ms. Fiona Bolger.

Deputy principal Michael O'Loughlin said the school are delighted with the Junior Cert Class of 2017’s results. “There were outstanding results across the whole spectrum of subjects in the year group,” he told The Nationalist.

Mr. O'Loughlin praised the eight students who got As in Maths and their teachers. “Over 50% of the year group sat honours Maths with 20% receiving As and 93% receiving a honour in the subject, which was no mean achievement.

“Congratulations also to their teachers Aisling Linnane and Fiona Bolger, who was also the Year Head for the group,” he continued.

Back l-r: Kinga Doman, Sarah Ní Cheallaigh, Cailín Napier, Ella Traas, Louise Norris.Front: Sophie O’Sullivan, Sophie Delaney, Julie Holland, Sadhbh O’Brien, Caitlin McVicker, Ms.Fiona Bolger. The group got over 60 As between them.

Mr. O'Loughlin said the Junior Cert is a great benchmark for students before the Leaving Cert. “It gives students confidence and an idea of where they are at,” he added.

62 hard-working Scoil Ruáin, Killenaule, students produced “fantastic” results. Amongst them was Mullinahone’s Katelyn Reilly who achieved straight As. 15-year-old Katelyn is the daughter of Sean and Deirdre Reilly. Principal James Williams is very proud of his students.

Katelyn Reilly celebrating her Junior Cert results.

“The Junior Cert is a very important trial run for students before Leaving Cert,” he concluded.

St. Anne’s Secondary School, Tipperary town, students are thrilled with their results. Principal Colette Treacy, deputy principal Jeanne Dowling and year tutor Niamh Ryan were on hand to share in the celebrations last Wednesday.

“This is a really important day for the students – the first time that they receive results following a state exam. It’s a day of high emotions. We were delighted with the results this year and congratulate the students, their families and their teachers for the huge effort put in by all,” principal Colette Treacy added.

Check out the Junior Cert results and First Day at School special in South Tipp Today this Thursday.