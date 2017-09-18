Tipperary women stride down Waterford Airport runway in memory of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick

Two Tipperary athletes took part in the Captain Dara Fitzpatrick Memorial 5k Run at Waterford Airport last Saturday.

Dundrum AC’s 270th Colette Alley (27:39) and 394th Orela Blake (29:42) set new 5k personal bests at the event, while helping to “preserve the memory of Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick” along with the other participants from across Ireland.

Participants strided down the runway at Waterford Airport, raising funds for South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association and Touching Hearts Sacred Heart Centre in Waterford for children with physical and learning disabilities.

The memorial run strived to serve as selflessly as Dara served her community. Participants received a finisher’s medal depicting a Sikorsky S92 Helicopter flying over the sea on a rescue mission. In the background were the numbers ‘116’, together with four flying doves honouring the lost Rescue 116 crew members - Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, Winch Operator Paul Ormsby and Winchman Ciarán Smith. Capt. Dara Fitzpatrick served for ten years with the CHC Coast Guard helicopter (Rescue 117), based at Waterford Airport.

Charleville Half Marathon

Two Dundrum AC athletes took part in the Charleville Half Marathon last Sunday. Linda Grogan had a superb race to obliterate her personal best set last month in Clonmel by 1 min 38 seconds. She placed 157th overall and 6th lady in a time of 1:26:20. Ali O'Connor placed 371st overall and 38th Lady in a time of 1:36:43. This puts both ladies in a great position going into the Dublin City Marathon next month.

Kilkenny Pink Run

Dundrum AC Fit4Life’s Claire Ryan, Christina Fryday, Jan O'Dwyer, Mary Shanahan and Tracie O'Dwyer completed the Kilkenny Pink Run 5k/10k recently. They even managed some celeb spotting including Sonia O'Sullivan.

Dundrum AC's Jan O'Dwyer, Tracie O'Dwyer and Claire Ryan with running legend Sonia O'Sullivan at the Kilkenny Pink Run.

John Buckley 10 Mile

Two Dundrum AC Fit4Life ladies took part in the John Buckley 10 Mile in Cork recently. Results included 378th Christina Fryday (1:28:38, 34th lady over 40) and 407th Jan O'Dwyer (1:31:14, 39th over 40 lady).