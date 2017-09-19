Castleview Lawn Tennis Club: Competitive tennis at Tipperary club's Senior Open Week Finals Day

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club held an excellent Senior Open Week 2017 Finals Day on Saturday 16th September after two great weeks of strong competitive tennis on the Carrick-on-Suir club’s new courts.

The club wish to thank sponsors, all those who helped out in the kitchen, with the BBQ, supplied baking, and all the players who took part in the tournament.

Tipperary man (25) leaves behind a "massive legacy"

Results:

Premier Men's Singles - 1st Craig O'Neill (Tramore LTC), 2nd David Hannon (Hillview Sports Club).

Women’s Singles Premier - 1st Elizabeth Coman (Tipperary County), 2nd Sabrina Fleming (St. Anne’s).

Men’s Doubles Premier - 1st Craig and Darryl O'Neill (Tramore LTC), 2nd Trevor Cleary and Kevin Leech (Causeway LTC).

Women’s Doubles Premier - 1st Jacinta Coman and Elizabeth Coman, 2nd Niamh Kennedy and Sabrina Fleming.

Men’s Singles Grade 2 - 1st David Hannon (Hillview), 2nd Pádraic Walsh (St. Annes).

Men’s Doubles Grade 2- 1st Peter Baker and Leo Lyons (Castleview TC/Lower Aghada LTC), 2nd Lee Murphy and Martin Ormonde (Castleview TC/Hillview).

Women’s Doubles Grade 2 - 1st Sinéad Hayes and Michelle Kilgallen (St. Annes), 2nd Geraldine Everett and Katherine Morrissey (Castleview TC and Larkspur).

Mixed Doubles Grade 2 - 1st Brendan Halligan and Sinéad Hayes (St. Annes), 2nd Peter Baker and Katherine Morrissey (Castleview TC and Larkspur).

Men’s singles Grade 3 - 1st Brendan O'Regan (Kilkenny LTC), 2nd Stephen Frampton (St. Annes).

Women’s Singles Grade 3 - 1st Claire Dawson Kilfeacle, 2nd Emma Bowler (Kilfeacle TC).

Men’s Doubles Grade 3 - 1st Rupert Butler and John O'Dwyer (New Inn TC), 2nd Mark Breen and Kenny Walsh (St. Annes).

Women’s Doubles Grade 3 - 1st Ann Mcloughlin and Jillian Sullivan (Causeway LTC), 2nd Emma Bowler and Claire Dawson (Kilfeacle TC). Mixed Doubles Grade 3 - 1st Kevin O'Shea and Lorraine O'Keeffe (St. Anne’s), 2nd Jamie Commins and Laura Heffernan (Castleview TC).

Men’s Singles Grade 4 - 1st Sean Hegarty (Castleview TC), 2nd Vanco Ivanovski (St. Anne’s).

Women’s Singles Grade 4 - 1st Reidin Fogarty (Larkspur TC), 2nd Mary Cooke (St. Anne’s).

Men’s Doubles Grade 4 - 1st Brendan Butler and Derek Hanrahan (Ballypatrick LTC/Kilsheelan TC), 2nd Stuart Copeland and Liam Kehoe (Hillbrook LTC/Wexford Harbour B & TC).

Women’s Doubles Grade - 1st Gormlaith Browne and Mary Cooke (St. Anne’s), 2nd Margo Fogarty and Mairead Hayes (Larkspur TC).

Mixed Doubles Grade 4 - 1st Paul Fleming and Gormlaith Browne (St. Anne’s), 2nd Graham Nagle and Sinead Conroy (Causeway LTC).

Men’s Singles Grade 5 - 1st Bratislav Dimitrijevic (Kilkenny LTC), 2nd Ignacio Grondona (Kilkenny LTC).

Womens Singles Grade 5 - 1st Nollaig Cotter (Kilkenny LTC), 2nd Penny Alvarez (Castleview TC).

Men’s Doubles Grade 5 - 1st Bratislav Dimitrijevic and Ignacio Grondona (Kilkenny LTC), 2nd Martin Kirby and Adrian O'Neill (Larkspur TC/Kilfeacle TC).

Women’s Doubles Grade 5 - 1st Annie O'Dwyer and Brenda Shanahan (New Inn TC), 2nd Penny Alvarez and Deirdre Wallace (Castleview TC/St. Annes).

Mixed Doubles Grade 5 - 1st Andrew (St. Anne’s) O'Brien and Deirdre Ryan St. Annes, 2nd Liam Kehoe and Jacinta Doyle Somers (Wexford Harbour B & TC).

Men’s Singles Grade 6 - 1st Joseph Kiely (Hillview Sports Club), 2nd Damian Kissane (St. Anne’s).

Men’s Doubles Grade 6 - 1st Paul De Courcy and Peter Gaynor (St. Anne’s), 2nd Stephen Ruschitzko and David Williams (Monaleen LTC).

Women’s Doubles Grade 6 - 1st Elaine Dorris and Mary Macmahon (Nenagh LTC), 2nd Carol Chandler and Sally Donegan (Rushbrooke LTC). Mixed Doubles Grade 6 - 1st Michael O'Brien and Sally Donegan (Castleview TC/Rushbrooke LTC), 2nd Andrew Zlenko and Yanna Zlenko (ramore LTC).

Junior supervision takes place this Saturday 23rd September from 1 - 5pm.

More news

Carrick-on-Suir Motor Club members honoured at annual awards night

Outstanding Clonmel teenager reveals the secret to getting straight As in the Junior Cert