Tipperary's Got Talent semi-finalists announced

Tipperary Excel played host to the biggest turnout ever at Tipp's Got Talent auditions this year, with judges Miriam Ball and Michael O’ Donoghue along with Tipp Mid-West Radio’s David Condon given the difficult task of selecting 36 acts to go through to semi-finals stage.

This year boasts a great variety of talent with singers, dancers, musicians, solo acts, duos, trios and large groups. The live semi-final shows take place this Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd September where acts will perform to an audience and judges will select the grand finalists.

Friday’s semi-finalists include The Mulcair Dancers; Eoghan Tegerdine; Ellie Peters; Ada Kaak; Nicholas Crowe; Grace Carigan; Ryan Green and Taylor Bailey; Shane O Donovan; Ciarán Coffey and Sophie Bartlett; James Wolfe; Kelsey Crowe; Ellie O'Donoghue; Deirbhile Esmonde; Michael O'Dwyer; Niamh Lonergan; Aidan Ryan; Amanda Leddin; and Shane Fowler.

Saturday’s semi-finalists include Tracy Culleton; Orla Kissane, Lucy Fitzgerald and Ella O'Keeffe; Shauna Frewen; Mary Ryan; Steven Donohue; Roseanne Foley; Jack Doheny; Sarah O Connor; Stacey Bourke and Alannah Savage; Eilish Hassett; Katelyn O Donovan; Caoimhe Carey; Árann Trad Trio (Timmy, Danny & Tom); Michaelah McCarthy; Sadhbh Treacy; Robert Bradshaw; Evan Murphy; and Sam Ryan.

Judging the live shows will be Miriam Ball, Michael O’ Donoghue and Katy Wallace. Michelle McLaughlin, Pride of Tipperary, will join the judges for the grand final. Miriam has worked full time in theatre for the past fifteen years, having directed and choreographed over seventy musicals to date all over Munster and now runs her own stage school in Cappagh, Co. Limerick. Michael is a multiple AIMS award-winning director who is well-known across Ireland as a highly acclaimed director/choreographer. Michael is a founding member and honorary life member of Tipperary Musical Society, a founding director/producer of Gaudeamus Productions and vice-president and honorary life member of St. Mary’s Choral Society. Katy Wallace is a dance teacher who runs The Dancer’s Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) and recently opened Tipperary’s first Youth Dance Company ‘TYDC’. Katy is a returning judge to Tipp’s Got Talent this year.

Michael O’ Donoghue.

Tickets for the semi-finals are now on sale from Tipperary Excel. Adults €10, children €5, family ticket €25. First place will receive €700, and runners-up will receive €200 and €100 respectively. Tipperary Town Plaza and Bank of Ireland are the main sponsors for this event.

