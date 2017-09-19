Committed Cashel Community School receives Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Award

Students and staff at Cashel Community School are feeling proud after being honoured at the annual Cycle Against Suicide Ambassador School Awards ceremony in the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, recently.

Cashel Community School received the prestigious status of Ambassador School by Cycle Against Suicide in recognition of their fulfilment of the ‘Five Gears’ and their exceptional commitment to the promotion of positive mental health.

Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee presented the awards to students on what was a very positive enjoyable day for all involved.

The awards recognised the immense efforts of 89 schools around Ireland who have completed the Ambassador School Programme and became actively involved in mental health promotion. The Ambassador School Programme is one aspect of a wide range of Cycle Against Suicide initiatives and programmes, is school-led, and involves the completion of ‘Five Gears’ over the course of a year, all of which are aimed at highlighting the message that “It’s OK not to feel OK; and it’s absolutely OK to ask for help”.

The programme provides a framework for schools to integrate mental health activities into the school plan, and rewards schools who go the extra mile. The programme also aims to recognise innovative and effective initiatives, and facilitates schools to share and showcase good practice.

Representing Cashel Community School at the event were Link teacher Amanda Flanagan and students Conor O’Brien and Kate O’Donnell who are very proud of their achievements.

“The Ambassador School Awards ceremony was a great day," Ms. Flanagan said.

"It’s wonderful to attend such a positive event and have the efforts of the students recognised. Our participation in the Ambassador School Programme has had an enormously positive impact on our school community, fostered a school-wide approach to the promotion of positive mental health, and provided incredible opportunities for student leadership," she added.