'Absolutely brilliant' treatment in Clonmel helps ease Tipperary teenager's pain

The mother of a Tipperary teenager with Spastic Quadriplegia cerebral palsy says her daughter received ‘absolutely brilliant’ treatment at The Daisy Clinic Trust in Clonmel.

Fethard’s Keri Brett attended the charitable clinic at Knocklofty House - which specialises in complex special needs cases that need ongoing long-term support - for a number of years.

Keri’s mother Clodagh Sweeney praises the treatment at The Daisy Clinic - set up eight years ago by lead osteopath Ian Wright - for helping with Keri’s disorder and easing her pain.

“I can’t recommend Ian and his team at The Daisy Clinic enough. They are absolutely brilliant,” Clodagh tells The Nationalist.

“Keri has no use of her body in any shape or form. She had a bar put in her back at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London two years ago. Before the operation she was in a lot of pain and only got two to three hours broken sleep a night, but Ian was her saving grace. He has a big heart, is great with kids and made Keri feel very comfortable,” Clodagh continues.

Fethard’s Keri Brett loves music and relaxing in the jacuzzi.

The Daisy Clinic is run on a charitable basis with a suggested donation of €30, but this not compulsory for those under financial pressure. Once a month 10-12 trained osteopaths attend the Clonmel clinic to give support to children and families across Ireland. The degree trained osteopaths are currently undergoing a three year diploma in paediatric osteopathy under the careful supervision and training of Ian, who enables them to gain practical experience by giving them the opportunity to work on clients in Clonmel. Ian is also accompanied by a tutor from the United Kingdom who flies over to train in the clinic.

13-year-old Keri now goes for weekly appointments with Ian, which help ward off complications and allow her to attend Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel for an hour and a half three times a week.

“I swear by osteopathy. It helps relieve Keri from pain and stress, works on her stomach, keeps her lungs clear, and stabilizes seizures. Ian helped Kerry adjust to being peg fed after her operation, and she now gets better sleep,” Clodagh adds.

Ian says osteopaths use gentle manipulation to attempt to free areas in the body in difficulty. "It is extremely safe and gentle even with tiny babies under the skilled hands of the osteopath. Parents report positive outcomes in situations like colic, reflux and feeding difficulties in babies and a wide variety of issues in children," he adds.

Contact 052-6138800 for more information.