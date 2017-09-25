Tipperary's Rockwell College enjoy annual bonding trip to Kerry

Rockwell College transition year students thoroughly enjoyed their bonding trip to County Kerry.

Rockwell College students embarked on their annual three day trip to County Kerry recently,  an exercise aimed at bonding classmates together ahead of upcoming events throughout the academic year.

After a brief on the skills of surfing from instructors, the Tipperary students donned their wetsuits and braved the forces of the Atlantic Ocean. 

Following this, the students arrived back at their hostel for a bite to eat before proceeding to the Aqua Dome in Tralee.

A hearty full Irish breakfast the next morning set them up for a trip to Castlegregory where they took part in activities including water trampolining, kayaking, surfing and paddle boating.

The last morning was spent paintballing before returning to Tipperary having engaged in an excellent bonding experience.


