Strong performances by Clonmel juveniles at Open Cross Country

Clonmel AC juveniles put in strong performances on a glorious day at St. Senan's AC Open Cross Country last Sunday. Clubs from Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Tipperary attended this prestigious opener to the Cross Country season.

In the under 8, 9 and 10 categories the first 10 across the line received medals and in the under 12, 14, 16 and 18 it was the first three individuals and first three teams. The event got underway with the girls under 8 and the club’s first medal of the day after a great race went to Sarah Whelan. Similarly in the boys under 8 contest, Clonmel AC had a great performance from Conor Logue who in his first race also picked up a medal.

Clonmel AC juveniles at St. Senan's AC Open Cross Country.

There were winning performances from Liam Proven and James Logue in the boys under 9 race over 500m. Erin O' Keeffe ran a brilliant race and lead for most of the under 10 girls only to be finally caught on the run in to finish in 5th. It was almost an identical race run by Daniel Charles in the boys under 10 which he again lead but was caught on the home straight to finish 5th. Eimear Heafy, Rachel Logue on her maiden run and Jamie Whelan all put in fantastic performances in the girls under 12 contest.

One of the standout performances of the day came in the boys under 12 in which Clonmel had a team. Cian Flaherty put in the race of his life and was unlucky not to take gold after finishing 2nd in a high calibre field of 57 athletes. He was closely followed home by Conor O’Gorman who finished just outside the medals in 4th, Cathal O' Gorman in 12th, Killian Whelan in 15th and Louise Carroll in 20th. These lads combined to take the silver team prize, seven points behind St. Senans.

Ruby Carroll led the Clonmel AC athletes home in the girls under 14 race, with Laura Cooney and Erin McMahon putting in great performances in their first cross country race. Conor O' Flaherty performed very well to finish just outside the medal placings in the boys under 14 race.

Siobhan Whelan put in a standout performance in the girls under 16 race. She ran tactically to clinch bronze in the closing stages. Her teammate Molloy Keane also put in a great performance.

The final event for Clonmel juveniles was the girls under 18 race and although the course was beginning to get soft under foot from the day's races both Caoimhe Maunsell and Elma Casey put in strong performances and did the club proud.

Clonmel AC would like to thank coaches and parents who travelled to Kilmacow.

Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon

47 Clonmel AC athletes took part in the Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon in Clonmel recently, with a similar number of members stewarding along the Annerville 10k route. Results were as follows: 3rd Áine Roche (41:14), T7th Michelle Doherty (44:16), 10th Ailish Mansfield (45: 04), 15th Courtney McGuire (46: 18), 28th Aisling English (48:41), 43rd Kate Wall (50:18), 55th Sancha Quigley (52:03), 67th Gloria Boles (52:38), 69th Silvia McGee (52:55), 70th Bernie Hopkins (52:56), 103rd Aisling Cooney (56:09), 107th Mary O Gorman (56:23), 114th Tracy Gibson (56:56), 151st Sandra Laycock Flack (58:44), 156th Carol Tobin (58:51), 165th Gillian Prendergast (59:23), 172nd Tine Crotty (59:53), 176th Jennifer Davey (59:59), 191st Claire Kerton (60:35), 200th Ruth Gibbs (60:58), 201st Lorraine Kennedy (61:07), 204th Marguerite O'Halloran (61:18), 215th Sabrina Guida (62:37), 226th Michelle Hannafin (63:14), 257th Karen Dunne (65:12), 271st Joyce Cullinan (65:52), 272nd Georgina Gilligan (65:52), 274th Frances Fahey (65:53), 304th Geraldine Daly (67:48), 313rd Claire Walsh (68:31), 347th Jackie Hickey (71:45), 349th Dee Kaar (71:56), 376th Amanda Williams (74:20), 378th Anne Gaughran (74:27), 379th Sinead Walsh (74:27), 381st Jennie Hannigan (74:45), 385th Colette Hogan (75:20), 427th Majella Quinlivan (80:43), 433rd Siobhan Healy (81:43), 452nd Breeda Marnane (83:12), 473rd Helen Cahill (85:49), 483rd Claire Courtney (87:35), 484th Claire O Neill (87:36), 543rd Michelle Higgins (92:38), 621st Aifric Byrne (101:36) and 625th Maria Barry (101:523).

Berlin Marathon

Brian Tyrell finished the Berlin marathon in 4 hours 21 mins 15 secs recently.

Cross Country

The Cross Country season gets underway on October1st with the County Novice Women 3K and Men’s 6k Championship races taking place at the Turnpike at 1:15pm. Clonmel AC wil be well represented at the Juvenile Even Age Groups Championships which starts at 12 noon.