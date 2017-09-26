Cashel teenagers investigate in Waterford as part of Geography Week

Geography took pride of place in Cashel Community School recently with the inaugural Geography Week enjoyed by all students.

Students got involved in a range of activities to enhance their geographical knowledge and skills. Sixth year students travelled to Tramore, Co. Waterford, where they carried out their Leaving Certificate Geographical Investigation. They measured cliff height, examined wave-cut platforms and the geology of the area. They also assessed wind speed and direction, along with investigating the effects of coastal erosion in the locality of Tramore Bay. Furthermore, transition year students were tasked with finding out the county/country of origin of students and staff, and located them on a world map which was displayed in the school.

2nd year prize winners with their projects as part of Geography Week.

The Junior Cycle classes at Cashel Community School are named after rivers, lakes and mountains located in Ireland, and each student had to find the root of their class name and some relevant facts about it. Second year students constructed two and three-dimensional models related to geographical features such as volcanoes and karst landscapes. They produced some outstanding work and were presented with gift vouchers as prizes.

The school thank all staff and students for their help and cooperation during Geography Week.