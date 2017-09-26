Golden Moments afternoon tea event at Waterford Institute of Technology to raise funds for Childhood Cancer Foundation

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is hosting its fourth annual event to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Foundation.

The Golden Moments Afternoon Tea event runs from 3-5pm on Wednesday 27th September in the Tourism and Leisure building on the WIT Cork Road Campus. Local families that have been affected by childhood cancer will be in attendance as well as staff and students. Any money raised at the event will be donated to the Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Every September the Childhood Cancer Foundation runs a campaign called ‘Light It Up Gold’. It is part of an international awareness campaign as research into childhood cancer is critically underfunded. The gold ribbon is the international symbol for childhood cancer.

The event will help raise awareness for children in treatment today, the kids suffering the effects of the harsh treatments, the angels that were taken too soon and the families of tomorrow that will be told ‘their kid has cancer’. It also raises awareness for siblings.

Light It Up Gold is marked at WIT because back in 2013 three mothers working in WIT all met on St. John’s Ward in Our Lady's Children's Hospital with their children.

One of these mothers is Janet O’Neill. “Each year with the help of our colleagues here at WIT we invite local families that are affected by this terrible disease to come into WIT and have a cup of tea in the Tourism and Leisure building and let them see how much we support them,” Janet says.

As part of Light it Up Gold the Tourism and Leisure building is lit up, as well as the WIT homepage and other websites. Information is displayed on digital screens, and pins are sold on campus. As well as having the support of WIT students, Waterford College of Further Education students do gold face painting at the Tea Party.

“Every little thing we do is a big thing for these families, as it shows our love and our support and most importantly it shows them that we care,” she adds.

For more information on the Light It Up Gold campaign and the Childhood Cancer Foundation, click here.