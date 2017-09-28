Tipperary man to represent Ireland at the Skills Olympics in Abu Dhabi

Tipperary apprentice Brendan Muldowney will represent Ireland at the 44th WorldSkills Competition, the Skills Olympics, in Abu Dhabi in October. Brendan will take part in the Industrial Control competition.

The Irish young people, all under 25 years, are experts in their chosen field having competed against their peers to secure places at the competition. Brendan and his fellow team members were selected from the winners of the National Skills Competition Finals which were held in December 2016. They will showcase their skills and talents in the areas of Aircraft Maintenance, Automobile Technology, Beauty Therapy, Cabinetmaking, Heavy Vehicle Mechanics, Construction Metal Work, Electrical Installations, Industrial Control, Joinery, Plastering and Dry Wall Systems, Plastic Die Engineering, Plumbing and Heating, Restaurant Service, and Welding.

Competitors - who come from Cavan, Kerry, Waterford, Meath, Westmeath, Tipperary, Louth, Sligo, Wicklow and Kilkenny - have been in full time training for the past ten weeks under the direction of their coaches. The team has been training at Cork Institute of Technology, Dublin Institute of Technology, Limerick Institute of Technology, Waterford Institute of Technology, and Institute of Technology Sligo, along with at Education and Training Boards in Kerry, Waterford Wexford, Limerick and Clare, Dún Laoghaire Further Education Institute, Shannon College of Hotel Management, and Aer Lingus.

The WorldSkills Competition, which is held every two years, is the world’s largest professional education event. Approximately 1,200 competitors from 68 countries and regions will compete in almost 51 different skills and disciplines in Abu Dhabi. All competitors will demonstrate technical abilities both individually and collectively to execute specific tasks for which they study and/or perform in their workplace.

