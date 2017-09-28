GOOD NEWS: Multi sport club for children with a physical disability to be set up in Tipperary

Tipperary Sports Partnership and IWA-Sport are delighted to be partnering in the setting up of a new multi sports club for children with physical disabilities in Tipperary.

A parents meeting and ‘Come & Try It’ taster session for children aged 4-18 years with a physical disability and their siblings will be held on Wednesday 4th October from 6:30-8:30pm in the Presentation Secondary School Sports Hall, Thurles.

“In the last number of years IWA-Sport have been incredibly active in setting up similar multi-sport clubs around the country - Rebel Wheelers in Cork, Banner Spokes in Clare, Deise Dragons in Waterford and Kingdom Wheelblasters in Kerry to name but a few in the Munster region,” Paul Ryan, regional development officer with IWA Sport, says.

“The benefits following on from involvement in these clubs has been noteworthy from the get go. Initially the great sense of belonging for these children, a club to call their own is always incredibly positive but being exposed to and learning life skills that we can only gain through sport and play, the improvements to social interaction and just being challenged to constantly improve has helped other kids transition through school onto third level, into employment and even become Paralympic athletes,” he continues.

Elaine Cullinan, sports co-ordinator at Tipperary Sports Partnership, adds: “The purpose of the club will be to put pathways in place for the children to achieve at whatever level they choose, from Junior leagues to Paralympic games and everything in between. For these kids the opportunities and possibilities will be limited only by their imagination.

We hope to develop a great sense of adventure and achievement within the club and instil the ability to take on the world and come out the other side firstly smiling but also fitter, faster, healthier, more confident and comfortable in their environment”.

The range of activities that similar clubs around the country are involved in include wheelchair basketball, athletics, cycling, soccer, sit volleyball, wheelchair hurling, para tennis, para badminton, and equestrian.

The club will need support to get off the ground and grow, whether that support will be offered as a coach, a volunteer or just a showing of good will from the sporting community within Tipperary. Then this club will be a great resource within the county for years to come and certainly make Tipperary a more inclusive and open community to all.

If you are interested in joining the club as a member, a coach, a volunteer or helper in any way contact Paul Ryan on 087-1371333 or paul.ryan@iwa.ie, or Elaine Cullinan on 087-3173587 or ecullinan@tipperarysports.ie.