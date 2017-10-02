Gold for Tipperary men at County Novice Cross Country

Dundrum AC

Five Dundrum AC athletes competed in the ladies race over the 4k course. Making her debut at this level in cross country after coming up from a Junior was Eimear Loughman who placed 8th. She was closely followed by 10th Mairead Julian who also ran very well. The club's ladies bunched well together with 12th Mary Keane, 13th Laura McCarthy Armstrong (who had just flown back the night before from her wedding in Lanzarote) and 14th Martha Quirke. Eimear, Mairead and Mary just fell short of the bronze team medal by one point. had strong representation in both the ladies and men's races at the County Novice Cross Country last Sunday in Turnpike near Two Mile Borris.

Eimear Loughman, Martha Quirke, Laura McCarthy Armstrong, Mairead Julian and Mary Keane at the County Novice Cross Country.

11 Dundrum AC athletes competed in the men's race over a 6k course. Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race and placed 4th, 5th Dermot Hayes who held onto to this position from early on in the race once the leading group had broken up, 7th Colm Bradshaw and 11th Michael J. Ryan. These four were the clear winners of the team event on 27 points. Next was 17th Michael Ryan, 22nd Eamonn Morrissey who made his cross country debut, 25th Ruaidhri Devitt, 29th John Shanahan making his debut for the club, 30th Jim Halley, 33rd Declan Buckley, and 45th PJ Holmes.

