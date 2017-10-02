Gold for Tipperary men at County Novice Cross Country
Dundrum AC well represented at competitive cross country
Dundrum AC men at the County Novice Cross Country.
Five Dundrum AC athletes competed in the ladies race over the 4k course. Making her debut at this level in cross country after coming up from a Junior was Eimear Loughman who placed 8th. She was closely followed by 10th Mairead Julian who also ran very well. The club’s ladies bunched well together with 12th Mary Keane, 13th Laura McCarthy Armstrong (who had just flown back the night before from her wedding in Lanzarote) and 14th Martha Quirke. Eimear, Mairead and Mary just fell short of the bronze team medal by one point.
Juvenile training every Tuesday and Friday at 7pm and Fit4Life training every Monday and Thursday at 7pm. Both at the track in the Scout Hall, Dundrum. Check Facebook for updates on Fit4Life as only every second Thursday will take place, with a possible Saturday morning session instead.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on