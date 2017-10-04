Sensational Eilish Hassett wins Tipperay's Got Talent

From a record number of auditionees to a completely sold-out theatre in Tipperary Excel, this year’s Tipp’s Got Talent was something very special.

Organised and run by Tipperary Excel and Tipperary Musical Society, the fourth year of Tipp’s Got Talent was the biggest and best yet.

Twenty finalists made it through the semi-finals and enthralled on the grand final stage last Saturday. There was an impressive display of talent - from break dancing to set dancing, singer-songwriters, guitarists, lyrical and contemporary dancers, pop singers, rock singers, traditional Irish music and everything in between.

Singer-songwriter Eilish Hassett, who performed an original composition ‘Run’, was crowned the winner and presented with the Tipp’s Got Talent trophy. She also received €700, sponsored by Tipperary Town Plaza and Bank of Ireland. Eilish’s raw talent was evident as she commanded the stage with a powerful singing voice and impeccable guitar playing. Second place and €200 went to dancer Evan Murphy, with singer Sam Ryan making up the top three and taking home €100.

The Simon Ryan Theatre was a hive of activity with colourful banners and posters being waved in support of the talented acts. The charismatic Jim Keane was MC for the night, ensuring that the talent competition ran smoothly and putting the nervous finalists at ease.

Judges Michael O'Donoghue, Katy Wallace, Lena Hally and Pride of Tipperary Michelle McLaughlin certainly had a difficult task in choosing the winner. After watching all twenty acts perform, they left the theatre to discuss the results privately, before returning with their verdict.

Last year’s winner Eoin Kelly returned to the stage to perform a dance routine, and spoke to Jim about his travels and the projects he has been working on over the past 12 months. Sarah Croker, supported by Peter Hanagan and Ray Yrure, also entertained the audience. The trio performed a folk-style set with some well-known songs in the mix.

Paudie Byrne of Tipperary Town Plaza was on hand to present the cheques to the winners.

Judges - Pride of Tipperary Michelle McLaughlin, Lena Hally, Michael O Donoghue and Katy Wallace - with winners Eilish Hassett, Evan Murphy and Sam Ryan.

This year’s finalists included: Act One – Kelsey Crowe, Steven Donohue, Roseann Foley, Jack Doheny, Ryan Greene and Taylor Bailey, Ciarán Coffey and Sophie Bartlett, Amanda Leddin, Caoimhe Carey, Sam Ryan, Ellie O Donoghue, Sadhbh Treacy, Eilish Hassett. Act Two – Mulcair Set Dancers, Shauna Frewen, Ada Kaak, Shane O'Donovan, Árann Trad Trio, Shane Fowler, Robert Bradshaw, Evan Murphy.

