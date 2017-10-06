Public consultation events planned for future of Waterford Institute of Technology

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) is giving the public the opportunity to contribute to the future direction of the institute.

Members of the public and groups from the community, business and industry are invited to attend open consultation sessions planned for mid October in both Waterford city and Dungarvan.

The first consultation takes place in Waterford city on Monday 16th October in the Tower Hotel at 7pm. On Tuesday 17th October, there will be a consultation session in Dungarvan in the Park Hotel at 7pm.

WIT has commenced an extensive consultation process with the public, with students, parents and regional partners to inform its planning for the next three years.

Prof. Willie Donnelly, president of WIT, urged people to get involved in the planning process. “WIT is ambitious for the future of the region and sees itself as playing a central role in developing the regional economy and in providing leadership for the south-east into the future. We really encourage people to come forward and share with us their ambitions for the future, so that we can be in a better place to help make those a reality,”Prof. Donnelly says.

Dr. Richard Hayes, vice president for Strategy at WIT, continues: “We welcome the views of everyone on determining our future direction. WIT is a college for the city and the region and with that in mind we are hosting these sessions to get a clearer idea of what the city and region want from us over the coming years.

“These are challenging times for all higher education institutions and it is important that we plan carefully how best to spend our resources over the coming three years with the best interests of the south-east in mind. We are fully committed to meeting the needs of the region, to meeting the needs of students and parents for high quality educational experiences, to meeting the needs of employers for skilled staff, and to meeting the needs of industry partners for the latest in cutting-edge thinking and research.

“We are very proud of our achievements in the past in all these respects and look forward to enhancing our ability to deliver high quality education, jobs and innovation into the region over the coming three year period,” Dr. Hayes adds.

The opportunity for wide-ranging consultation arises only every few years, though WIT remains deeply committed to engaging with external partners on a day-to-day basis.

Those who cannot attend the consultation events can contribute by emailing strategy@wit.ie or through the WIT website www.wit.ie/strategy.

No RSVP is required.