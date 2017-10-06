€20m funding urgently needed to help Ireland's sickest children

A fundraising need of €20 million was highlighted recently at the annual report launch of CMRF Crumlin, the charity that raises funds to provide extraordinary care and cures for some of Ireland's sickest children.

This essential funding is needed over the next two years to continue supporting sick children at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin and to invest in research for more transformative treatments and cures at the National Children’s Research Centre.

CMRF Crumlin raised €15 million in funding between 1st January 2016 and 31st March 2017 with thanks to public, voluntary and corporate donations. Of the money raised, €8 million was granted by CMRF Crumlin to fund sick children throughout Ireland.

According to the annual report, CMRF Crumlin has invested €4.3 million in paediatric research at Ireland’s largest dedicated paediatric research centre at Crumlin, the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC) – these funds have helped support seven new pioneering projects into childhood illness amongst other ongoing research.

The report also highlighted, however, that if funding levels cannot be maintained in the coming years, the life-changing and ground breaking projects under-way at the NCRC will be put in jeopardy, slowing down the pace of change in medical care for children in Ireland and elsewhere.

Speaking at the report launch, CMRF Crumlin CEO Lisa-Nicole Dunne highlighted the need for the public to keep supporting sick children. The funding received by CMRF Crumlin is used for priority projects, equipment and research for sick children on their toughest journey at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin. The funding is also required to expand the capability of caregivers to use new research and procedures developed at NCRC to treat sick children now and in the future. Overall, CMRF Crumlin generated €3.7 million in funding for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin between January 2016 and March 2017 which included key supports for cancer and cardiac areas.

"Today is about recognising all the incredible support we receive from thousands of donors, volunteers, and partners, right across Ireland and the impact we can therefore make for sick children and their families at traumatic times.

“But with statistics like 1 in 100 children born with a structural heart defect in Ireland, 5,000 children in Ireland estimated to have juvenile arthritis, 1 in 19 in Ireland carrying the cystic fibrosis gene, there is a lot more to do and we cannot stop now. Sick children simply cannot wait”, she said.

Also launching its annual highlights, the NCRC stressed the urgent call for increased focus on the research needs which make a major contribution to the global effort to find cures and transformative treatments for childhood illness and disease. Speaking of achievements to date, NCRC CEO Dr. Jacinta Kelly said "it is vital to tailor medical research to children’s diseases, and incredible progress is being made, with ground-breaking insights into how and why children are affected by diseases with high burden such as eczema and allergy, inflammatory bowel disease, difficult to treat cancers, and obesity”.

CMRF Crumlin believe there is a need for greater investment now in finding answers, preventing illness, providing transformative treatments and supporting their partners to provide extraordinary care for children with public and voluntary support.

With an eye to the future, announcing the €20m need over the next two years, CMRF Crumlin thanked its key partners in delivering its three goals, saving children's lives, improving quality of life for sick children and enhancing patient experience. These are achieved through support for six child-centric funding areas which are always required where children are treated:

• Well-being and psychosocial supports for patients and families

• Equipment and technologies

• The hospital environment

• Educational programmes

• Provision of the state-of-the-art lab at NCRC and

• New and ground-breaking research to offer sick children hope.

CMRF Crumlin is committed to open, transparent reporting on all activities and highlighted key breakdowns of funding in the period. Of the overall funds raised, 29% funded paediatric research, 25% provides key supports to sick children in Crumlin, 12% is restricted funding for future priorities, 26% is spent to raise more funds and just under 8% was spent on administrative expenses, transparent reporting and good governance.

CMRF Crumlin relies almost entirely on public and voluntary support to change lives for sick children, with 95% of total income from fundraising activities and donations, 3% from earned income on financial investments, rents and 2% from matched or external research grant income via the NCRC. CMRF Crumlin has provided over €87 million in the past 10 years to help sick children. Find out more or support this essential programme for sick children at www.cmrf.org.