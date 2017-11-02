Tipperary clubs to Brawl in the Hall

The launch night for Cappawhite and Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill GAA clubs white collar boxing event ‘The Brawl in the Hall’ took place recently in Jerry Jacks Bar, Annacarty.

Main sponsor, John Ryan of the Pembroke Hotel in Kilkenny, officially launched the event which will take place at Cappawhite Resource Centre on Saturday 18th November from 7pm. John wished both clubs every success with the event and outlined how proud he is to be associated with The Brawl in the Hall having played for Éire Óg and in combinations with Cappawhite in the past.

Cappawhite v Éire Óg white collar boxing committee pictured with main sponsor John Ryan of Pembroke Hotel, Kilkenny. L-r: Willie Meagher, Joe Carmody and Kathleen Kiely (Cappawhite GAA), John Ryan (Pembroke Hotel), Eileen Ryan, Vincent Ryan and John Quinn (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill GAA).

The launch was also attended by boxers from both clubs and representatives of local businesses who are supporting the fundraising by sponsoring the boxers. Johnny Looby got everyone speculating about the boxing match ups and provided some entertainment on his forecasts for November 18th.

Sinead Buckley (Éire Óg) and Siobhan O'Neill (Cappawhite) getting some training in for November 18th.

The fundraiser brings both West Tipperary clubs together and promises to be fantastic night’s entertainment with almost 40 boxers lined up to showcase their talents.

“Sincere thanks to Colm O’Neill of Jerry Jacks for hosting the launch night, to John Ryan of Pembroke Hotel, the boxers, our local sponsors and to everyone involved with the event,” a committee spokesperson said.

Tickets at €20 are available from club officers, Annacarty Parish Tea Rooms, Ryans Centra, and Costello Shop and Filling Station in Cappawhite.