Triumphant Tipperary school battles hard to win Limerick Cup

Tipperary's Rockwell College staged a terrific second-half comeback to seize the Limerick Cup from defending champions Glenstal Abbey School (Limerick) in a pulsating final at Thomond Park last week.

The game opened with the two sides exchanging penalties in the first half, with Bansha’s Jake Flannery scoring for Rockwell College. Shortly afterwards, a loose pass from Glenstal was kicked through by Rockwell College’s Sean Cotter (Clonmel) for Jake Flannery to gather and take over the line for their first try of the game.

Glenstal responded quickly with a try, but they failed to convert. The teams were now tied at 8 points apiece. As Rockwell’s attack laid siege to the Glenstal 22, Ciaran Ryan (Dundrum) broke the line with another try which Jake Flannery converted to see Rockwell forge ahead.

Rockwell's Conal Kennedy makes a tackle.

Glenstal responded once again with two further converted tries and at half-time the Limerick school led 22-15.

Glenstal clearly had the momentum going their way in the second half despite some excellent play from many Rockwell players, most notably Cathal Hayes (Thurles) who was substituted in for the injured Brendan Ryan.

As the half progressed Rockwell challenged Glenstal with some enormous hits, including one from Athea’s Jack Hunt which helped to switch the direction of play in favour of the Tipperary school. Substitute Mark Heffernan (Fethard), who replaced Sean Cotter, scored an inspirational try which was easily converted by Jake Flannery to bring the sides level on a scoreline of 22-22 going into the last quarter.

With minutes to go Roscrea’s, James O’Meara landed a terrific winning try, once again converted by Flannery. A stalwart defence from Rockwell College for the crucial closing minutes kept Glenstal at bay before the final whistle sounded to the delight of the Tipperary school.

Rockwell team: Darragh Molloy, James O’Meara, Brendan Ryan, Robert Browne, Niall O’Hanrahan, Conal Kennedy, Jack Harney (captain), Ciaran Ryan, Oisín Mangan, Jake Flannery, Conor Pearson, Andrew Daly, Jack Hunt, Sean Cotter, Ryan O’Sullivan Substitutes: Cathal Hayes, Mark Heffernan, Killian Lane, Tom Dowling, Nnebuke Eneh, Harry Tobin, Dan Cronin, Maurice O’Sullivan, Fionn Gibson Kiely, Alex Ryan.

