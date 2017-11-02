BehindTheBall encourages Tipperary kids to get involved in football

As part of the #BehindTheBall campaign this year, Stuart and Debbie Martin of SuperValu Poppyfields have reinforced their unwavering support and commitment to local communities around Clonmel by introducing a new campaign that will help inspire future local stars of the GAA and encourage more people to volunteer at their local GAA club.

Footballs were presented to kids representing Clonmel Commercials, Clonmel Óg, Kilsheelan, Ardfinnan, Clerihan and Moyle Rovers last week. This is an ambitious initiative designed to get children as young as six playing football and exercising more regularly.

With childhood obesity on the rise, such an initiative is extremely encouraging, helping children to stay fit and healthy.

Tipperary clubs get #BehindTheBall.

