Celebrations for Tipperary All-Ireland winning ladies continue in Cahir

Staff and students at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir paid tribute to their All-Ireland winning Tipperary intermediate ladies football team recently with an exuberant celebration of their achievements.

Eleven of the winning squad including Caoimhe Condon, Aisling Moloney, Róisín Howard, Laura Dillon, Lauren Fitzpatrick, Jennifer Grant, Mairéad Morrissey, Samantha Lambert, Emma Buckley, Patricia Hickey and Alison Lonergan went to school at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, with Rachel O’Donnell a current sixth year student and manager Shane Ronayne a teacher at the school. The All-Ireland winning team’s strength and conditioning coach Alan O’Connor is also a past student of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh.

The All-Ireland champions addressed the 500 students at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh, recalling being part of hugely successful winning teams under the tutelage of Shane Ronayne and Damien Byrne at the school. Team captain Samantha Lambert also paid tribute to former principal Mary Finnegan-Burke and current principal Peter Creedon for encouraging participation in Gaelic football at Coláiste Dún Iascaigh.

Special mention was given to supporter in chief and school caretaker Paddy Lonergan. Paddy was thanked for preparing training pitches for the girls “above and beyond the call of duty”.

