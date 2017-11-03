Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society presents Ladies of Spirit

Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society are getting set for their upcoming production of ‘Ladies of Spirit’ by Georgina Reid.

The hilarious and clever comedy is set in the staff room of a girl's school in 1960s Britain. “Gibraltar School was founded for young ladies by the two dear old Misses Pye. During their years in charge, the school was renowned for its highly qualified, happy teachers and its well-educated and well-adjusted pupils,” a Cashel Choral and Dramatic Society committee spokesperson explains.

“However in the years since things have gone steadily downhill under the leadership of its current headmistress Miss Rowe. Indeed the atmosphere in the staff room is at an all-time low as she announces the latest raft of unpopular changes. Tensions rise and standards fall, but since Gibraltar is a private school what can the teachers do other than grin and bear it?

“Ah but little do they know that it's all about to change,as help comes from a very unexpected quarter indeed,” a committee spokesperson smiles.

The production runs from Thursday 16th Sunday 19th November at Brú Ború, Cashel at 8pm each night. Tickets are €15, with €10 concession tickets for students and senior citizens on Thursday and Friday. Tickets are available from O'Dwyer's Pharmacy on Main Street in Cashel on 062-61318 and Brú Ború on 062-61122.

For more information, contact Carrie Kavanagh on 087-6961409, email cashelchoralanddramaticsociety@gmail.com or follow ‘ Cashel Choral & Dramatic Society’ on Facebook.

