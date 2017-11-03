Tipperary hurler left the Irish Defence to become a model and personal trainer in London

A former Tipperary hurler and Irish Defence Forces soldier who followed his heart and moved to London is loving “the best job in the world”.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Bill Walsh has been making a name for himself in fitness and modelling, along with starring in popular Reese’s chocolate and peanut butter promotional videos.

Bill, who turns 25 this month, had become disillusioned with life in the Defence Forces and opted for a move abroad.

“I loved the army for the first ten months of it. We trained, ate and slept and we done it day in day out. We were in a bubble and you learn to grow up very fast. I was a kid, just barely 18 when I joined, and you adapt or you die.

“Things went south for me in the army after I was removed from an overseas trip to Lebanon but in hindsight it was the best thing that ever happened.

"Life in the army today is very poor - working conditions are very poor, facilities are very poor and the wage is worse. I saw no future in it, so I put myself through night school and got out on my terms. Best decision I've ever made. It didn't excite me, I got no stimulation from it anymore and it was a dead end for me. But not everyone is like me - some people love it and that's great for them and I'm happy for them but for me I had no future in it,” an honest Bill admits.

Bill has “built a personal training business from the ashes”. He loves new challenges and is excited by the many modeling opportunities that have come his way in London. “I started with nothing, literally zero,” Bill explains.

“Some time back I just said ‘yes’ to everything. I was asked to do some shoots for some agencies here in London. I run with everything - the modelling side of life gives me a break from the full-time job. It's great, it's fun and it interests me. I love fashion, style and image. I love everything about the modelling industry. But my main job is personal training - it's hard but it fills me with pride and passion every day,” Bill smiles.

