Tipperary woman to star on RTÉ One's Tastes Like Home with Catherine Fulvio

Tastes Like Home with Catherine Fulvio is back for a second series on RTÉ One and the TV cooking show with a dash of travel visits Tipperary on December 13th.

On episode 6 of Tastes Like Home, sponsored by Londis, Carrick-on-Suir’s Ethel Power teaches Catherine how to cook Aunty Bernadette’s Beef Stew so she can recreate it for her sister Oonagh Gaynor who lives in Los Angeles.

"One of my favourite aspects to the show is the chance to witness firsthand the connection people have with the food they grew up with and the emotions stirred with the fond memories it evoked,” says Catherine.

“A familiar smell, a voice, a taste – it can throw you right back to sitting in your mother’s kitchen and for people living abroad, the emotion is even stronger because they have that physical distance from home,” Catherine continues.

Along with visiting Carrick-on-Suir, Catherine meets families from Belfast, Roscommon, Dublin, Kildare and Sligo who will show her how to make their favourite Tastes Like Home dishes, before she jets off to locations around the world including South Korea, Cape Town, Mexico, Vancouver, Johannesburg and Los Angeles to recreate the dishes with their friends and families living abroad.

“I really believe this season is going to be a great watch as we experience some fantastic things like meeting a cheetah up close in South Africa, zip-lining in the Mexican jungle, eating sea urchins in South Korea, as well as visiting some of the foodie hotspots in the adopted homes of our participants, giving the series that travel show element,” she adds.