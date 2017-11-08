Tipperary teachers go on a pilgrimage to Paris with Spiritan Education Trust

Rockwell College staff members enjoyed a pilgrimage to Paris with the Spiritan Education Trust recently.

In the Spiritan Education Trust, there is a sub-committee set up to advance and support the ethos of the congregation of the Holy Spirit in Ireland. Each Irish Spiritan school has appointed members from its staff to represent it on the sub-committee.

Within this sub-committee a number of initiatives have been explored recently, including an induction for all new members of staff who join the Spiritan tradition. Staff members get to know the historical journey of the Spiritan Order and come to understand how the seven core values of the Order are lived out daily.

Rockwell staff travelled with the sub-committee to the Motherhouse in Paris and walked in the steps of the Spiritan founders, Des Places and Libermann. The pilgrimage brought together staff members from Spiritan schools to pray, reflect and take in the sights of the Sorbonne district and the wider Paris area.

The Rockwell travelling party, including Wini Ryan (PE, English and History), Pat Egan (Geography and Economics), Niall McGonagle (Religion and SPHE) and Michael Doyle (Business Studies and Accountancy) were joined by staff from Blackrock College, Willow Park Dublin, and St. Mary’s and St. Michael’s senior and junior schools.

Highlights of the trip included a visit to Notre Dame, Chapel of St. Therese and Sacré-Coeur.

They were also accompanied by members of the Spiritan Education Trust led by Ronan Barry and guided historically and linguistically by the Irish Provincial leader Fr. Marc Whelan.

They had a guided visit to the Orphelins d’Auteuil and the Chapelle de Sainte Therese. This is a foundation, under the patronage of the Spiritans, for children in difficulty.

They later paid a visit to the Chapel of St. Therese where they had a small prayer service near the tomb of Blessed Daniel Brottier. He was instrumental for the growth of this project which started off bringing young boys who were begging on the street to form a community where they could learn new practical skills.

They visited Notre Dame Cathedral where they had more time reflecting in the peace of this splendid place of worship. Then they went back to see Sacre Coeur by night, soaking in the atmosphere and stunning views on a Parisian evening.

The Spiritan pilgrims were delighted with the pilgrimage. They witnessed a coming together of a community stemming from other Spiritan communities, praying and reflecting on the work they do daily in their respective schools.