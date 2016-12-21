Mooreabbey Milers host successful conclusion to cross country season

The curtain came down on the County Cross Country season when the County Junior and Senior titles were decided in Galbally on a good day for Cross Country over a tough course.

Once again, the host Club Mooreabbey Milers had the event well organised.

In the Junior Women’s race we had two very good performances from Eimear Loughman (Dundrum AC) and Aoife Courtney (Mooreabbey Milers AC) with Eimear winning the Gold medal and Aoife the Silver after a very good race.

The Junior Men’s race saw Colm McCarthy (Clonmel AC) getting the better of Ewan Cunningham (Mooreabbey Milers AC) in the closing stages to win Gold with Ewan capturing Silver .

The Senior women’s race saw Linda Grogan (Dundrum AC set a strong pace from the start as she was closely followed by Mary Louise Ryan (Mooreabbey Milers AC) and Phil Ryan (Ballynonty) with the chasing pack in close attention.

As the race unfolded Linda increased her lead and came home a worthy champion in 26 mins 24 secs.

This was a great performance by Linda who has achieved the clean sweep of County Novice, Intermediate and Senior Cross Country title in the one season,, indeed the first female athlete to achieve this honour since 2000.

Mary Louise Ryan came through to win the Silver medal in 27 mins 25 secs and improving on her Bronze medal performance last year in Clonmel.

Phil Ryan won the Bronze medal after a great tussle with Mary Louise over the closing stages in 27 mins 31 secs.

Eileen McCullough (Thurles Crokes) was 4th in 28 mins 6 secs, 5th Louise Fogarty (Moyne) 29 mins 14 secs and 6th Tracy Culleton (Ballynonty) in 29 mins 16 secs.

In the team event Moyne A C made Club history when capturing the Sureprint for the very first time in their history as County Senior Women’s Cross Country Champions.

Their historic scoring trio were Louise Fogarty, Angela Fogarty 7th in 29 mins 21 secs and Susan Fogarty 11th in 30 mins 22 secs.

John Flynn and Eibhlis Purcell will savour this fine achievement.

The Silver medals were won by the Dundrum trio of Linda, Mairead Julian 10th in 29 mins 54 secs and Martha Quirke 13th in 32 mins.

The Bronze medals were won by the Thurles Crokes who edged out the host club, Mooreabbey Milers, on countback as both team finished on 25 points.

The Thurles Crokes trio were Eileen McCullough, Martina Ryan 9th in 29 mins 40 secs and Paula Mills 12th in 30 mins 55 secs.

Looking at the points only 2 points separated the top four teams, and to add to the spice the team positions changed a number of times throughout the race.

The Senior Men’s race over 5 laps saw an early break of three athletes that included Kevin Moore (Dundrum) and the Clonmel brothers Kevin and eventual winner William Maunsell as they set a good pace over a demanding course.

As they approached the hill on the 3rd lap the Maunsell brothers opened a slight lead on Kevin Moore and gradually increased that lead.

So going out on the final lap they were still stride for stride, like they were at the County Senior road battle earlier this year in Dundrum where Kevin edged it on the line, this time it was also going to be decided very close to the line as these two athletes gave it everything.

As they approached the finishing shute William edged in front of a great race to win his first County Senior Cross Country title in 35 mins 35 secs having finished 2nd and 3rd on previous occasions.

Kevin won the Silver medal in 35 mins 36 secs, two great performances.

Kevin Moore also ran very well when finishing 3rd in 36 mins 17 secs.

Stuart Moloney (Mooreabbey Milers) was 4th in 36 mins 37 secs, 5th Tom Blackburn (Mooreabbey Milers) in 38 mins 28 secs and 6th William Stephens (Coolquill) in 38 mins 39 secs.

Here we also had a piece of history with Mooreabbey Milers capturing their first County Senior Cross Country Club title with their scoring four of Stuart, Tom, Kieran Lees 9th in 39 mins 19 secs and William O'Donoghue 23rd in 43 mins 22 secs, brilliant achievement by this Club in such a short period of time.

The Silver medals were won by the Dundrum team of Kevin Moore, Gareth McGlinchey 11th in 39 mins 48 secs, Colm Bradshaw 15th in 40 mins 55 secs and Martin Keane 16th in 41 mins 1 sec.

The bronze medals were won by the defending champions Clonmel with William Maunsell, Kevin Maunsell, Joey Feery in 19th in 42mins and Nigel O'Flaherty 26th in 44 mins 3 secs.

The team competition also was very close with only 7 points separating the top three teams.

Here we had a B Section with Dundrum winning the Gold and Silver team medals with Mooreabbey Milers capturing the Bronze medals.