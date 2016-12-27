Over 500 runners compete in popular Clonmel four mile race

The MSD be Well 4 Mile road race took place in Clonmel on St Stephen’s Day with a record entry of 526 runners.

The race started at Loreto Convent and soon a group set the pace that included William Maunsell of Clonmel AC, last year’s winner, Brian Maher of Kilkenny City Harriers and Richard Horton from England with a large group in close attention.

Then as the leaders approached Sir Thomas’s Bridge, Maher and Horton had a 10m lead on Maunsell with another few metres to the chasing pack.

Then on the return journey to Clonmel, Horton opened a 10 metre lead on Maher with Maunsell in closer attention.

Horton kept the pace going to come home a convincing winner in 18 mins 58 secs, just 4 secs off the course record set by Sandis Bralitis of West Waterford in 2008.

Then we had William Maunsell putting in a great effort over the final 2km to finish 2nd in 19 mins 6 secs with Brian Maher 3rd in 19 mins 10 secs.

William’s previous best was 19 mins 49 secs in 2014, some improvement.

Then we had Emmet Dunleavy of Sligo AC 4th in 19 mins 33 secs with Kevin Moore of Dundrum AC dipping under 20 mins when finishing 5th in 19 mins 57 secs.

The Master Men’s awards were won by the following athletes:

1st over 40 Denis Shanahan Thurles Crokes 21 mins 35 secs; 2nd over 40 David Ryan Clonmel AC 21 mins 54 secs,

1st over 45 Dermot Hayes Dundrum AC 22 mins 30 sec; 2nd over 45 Conor Fleming Clonmel AC 23 mins 17 secs,

1st over 50 Richard O'Gorman Clonmel AC 24 mins 29 secs; 2nd over 50 Corneilius McFadden Clonmel AC 24 mins 35 secs,

1st over 55 Michael Moore, Dundrum AC 25 mins 4 secs,

1st over 60 Matt Alexander, Coolquill AC 26 mins 40 secs,

1st over 65 Eamonn Crowley. Clonmel AC 33 mins 25 secs,

1st over 70 Myles McHugh, Clonmel AC 35 mins 13 secs,

1st over 75 Pierce Purcell, Clonmel AC 53 mins,

1st Junior Man Darren Dunne, Nenagh Olympic 20 mins 5 secs; 2nd Junior Man Fred Crowley, Thurles Crokes 23 mins 31 secs.

The women’s race was also very competitive and here we had Siobhan O'Doherty (Borrisokane AC) a great supporter of this event, coming home a worthy winner in 21 mins 52 secs, just 2 secs outside her course record set in 2013.

Then we had Claire Annan of Clonmel AC also running very well when finishing 2nd woman in 23 mins 49 secs with Sally Forristal (St Joseph’s AC) 3rd in 24 mins 13 secs and Maebh Fenton 4th in 24 mins 30 secs and Linda Grogan (Dundrum AC) 5th in 24 mins 36 secs.

The Women’s Category prizes were won as follows:

1st over 35 Suzanne Shine, Clonmel AC 26 mins 18 secs; 2nd over 35 Tracy Culleton, Ballynonty AC 27 mins 16 secs,

1st over 40 Phil Ryan, Ballynonty AC 26 mins 11 secs; 2nd over 40 Siobhan McHugh, Clonmel AC 26 mins 32 secs,

1st over 45 Angela McCann, Clonmel AC 27 mins 7 secs; , 2nd over 45 Frances Long, Moyne AC 32 mins 1 sec,

1st over 50 Anna Byrne, Clonmel AC 28 mins 17 secs,

1st over 55 Bernie Hopkins, Clonmel AC 33 mins 18 secs,

1st over 60 Ann Ryan, Clonmel AC 42 mins 4 secs,

1st Junior Woman Louise Stack, Portlaoise 24 mins 30 secs and Sorcha Moloney Ballyroan 24 mins 33 secs.