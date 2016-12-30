The curtain comes down on GAA activities in County Tipperary tomorrow (Saturday) when St Mary’s and Killenaule clash in the South Minor ‘A’ Hurling Final at Cahir at 1.30 pm.

Already crowned county minor champions in October when they defeated JK Brackens Og in the final at Semple Stadium, St. Mary’s will be hoping to add the divisional title on Saturday to round off a magnificent year for the club.

Killenaule, on the other hand, were very disappointed to have been overlooked as South nominees for a tilt at the county, and will feel they have a point to prove against the Clonmel side on the final day of the year.

Only two weeks ago the sides clashed in the South under 21 ‘A’ final at Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir with the Clonmel side shading that one on a 0-14 to 1-9 scoreline in the process capturing their first title in the grade in 28 years.

By virtue of that magnificent win on county final day at Semple Stadium, when they retained their county crown, the Clonmel side will no doubt start as favourites.