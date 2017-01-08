Cross Country Success for Moyglass NS

Thurles Athletics

On Wednesday, September 28, the children of Moyglass National School, from 3rd to 6th classes, headed to Thurles Crokes AC for the first cross country event of the season.

The children’s preparation paid off and a great day was had by all.

Huge credit is due to the volunteers who organise this event every year.

Results

3rd/4th Girls 5th

3rd/4th Boys 2nd

5th/6th Girls 4th

5th/6th Boys 1st

Individual Medals

Congratulations to Oisín Shelly (6th Class), Pádraig O’Dwyer (5th Class), Tadgh Burns (5th Class), John Lacy (4th Class), Shane Ryan (3rd Class), Rosie Mae O’Grady (4th Class) and Evie Quirke (4th Class) who won individual medals – a great achievement.

Clonmel Athletics

On Wednesday, October 26, the Moyglass NS pupils had another very enjoyable and successful day in Marlfield Clonmel.

Results

3rd/4th Girls gold

3rd/4th Boys gold

5th/6th Girls gold

5th/6th Boys gold

Individual medals

Individual medals were won by Oisín Shelly (6th Class), Pádraig O’Dwyer (5th Class), John Lacy (4th Class), Shane Ryan (3rd Class) and Rosie Mae O’Grady (4th Class).

Once again the children were successful in bringing home the boys’ and girls’ shields.