New-look Tipperary football team to face Kerry in McGrath Cup

The Tipperary Senior Football team to play Kerry in Round 1 of the McGrath Cup Football competition on Sunday, January 8th at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee has been announced by manager Liam Kearns.

It is a new look Tipperary side with Kearns introducing new names to the team and many of those who helped Tipp reach the All Ireland final last year listed among the subs.

Moyle Rovers' Ciaran Kenrick plays in goal and is one of four from the Powerstown-Lisronagh club on the team.

County champions Loughmore-Castleiney have two players, Joseph Hennessy and Liam Treacy, with Kevin Fahey and Jason Lonergan representing Clonmel Commercials.

The team is -

1. Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers)

2. Joseph Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

3. Paddy Codd (Killenaule)

4. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

5. Emmet Moloney (Drom & Inch)

6. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

7. Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)

9. Martin Dunne (Capt.) (Moyle Rovers)

10. Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials)

11. Liam Treacy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)

13. Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers)

14. Colm Stapleton (Upperchurch-Drombane)

15. Diarmuid Foley (Moyle Rovers)

Subs:

16. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

17. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

18. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)

19. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)

20. Colm O’Shaughnessy (Ardfinnan)

21. Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers)

22. Philip Austin (Borrisokane)

23. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)

24. David Butler (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams)

25. Cian Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney)

26. Aidan McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)