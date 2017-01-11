Tipperary footballers entertain Cork in McGrath Cup

Following a heavy defeat by Kerry at the weekend, Tipperary’s footballers will look to get back to winning ways tonight, Wednesday, when they play Cork in the McGrath Cup in Templetuohy.

The match starts at 7.30pm and the Tipp team is

Ciarán Kenrick (Moyle Rovers), Emmet Moloney (Drom/Inch), Joseph Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Kevin Fahey (Clonmel Commercials), Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers, captain), Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill), Alan Moloney (Rockwell Rovers), Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials), Jason Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Philip Austin (Borrisokane), Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle),Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen), Colm Stapleton (Upperchurch-Drombane) and Diarmuid Foley (Moyle Rovers).

Substitutes – Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash), Liam Boland (Moyle Rovers), Liam Casey (Cahir), Martin Dunne (Moyle Rovers), Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), David Butler (Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams), Cian Hennessy (Loughmore-Castleiney), Aidan McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) and Ian Fahey (Clonmel Commercials).