Tipperary's top athletes honoured at glittering ceremony

The Tipperary Athletics Star Awards Night was held with resounding success in the Horse & Jockey Hotel, on Saturday last.

A big gathering of Tipperary’s finest athletes were honoured on the night along with County Club winners of various Indoor, Track & Field, Cross Country & Road Championships throughout 2016.

The Tom Healy Memorial Cups for U/14 Girls & Boys Excellence in Track & Field were awarded to Aimee Hayde, Newport A.C. & Jack Barnett, Templemore A.C.

Juvenile Track & Field Awards went to Miriam Daly, Carrick-On-Suir A.C. and Joseph McEvoy, Nenagh Olympic A.C., both having demonstrated their talent by excelling on the track in 2016 with numerous National titles, records and appearances for Ireland with Daly winning gold in the Celtic Games 80mH in a new record of 11.80 and gold in the 300mH and bronze in the 80mH at the Schools International Track and Field Championships and McEvoy placing 3rd in the High Jump the same Championships.

The Juvenile Cross Country Awards went to Emma Fagan, Newport A.C. and Ted Collins, Nenagh Olympic A.C.

Best Senior Athlete Awards went to Hazel Galloway, Clonmel A.C. and Stuart Moloney, Mooreabbey Milers A.C. who are both decorated athletes in terms of International appearances at Master level and are no strangers either to the National athletics scene.

Galloway represented Ireland at the European Indoor Masters Championships in Ancona, Italy in the W60 60m finishing 4th in 9.48 and 5th in the 200m in 32.43.

She also competed in the World Track and Field Championships in Perth in October last where she was 7th in the 0/60 100m in 15.48 secs and 6th in the 200m (32.11).

At the National Masters Track & Field Championships in Tullamore in August, Hazel won double National titles in the Women’s 0/60 100m & 200m.

Carrick-on-Suir AC relay team Aoife Doyle, Rachel Walsh, Miriam Daly and Rose Ann Fitzgerald with Pauiline Martin-O'Rourke.

Not only did Moloney receive the Best Senior Male athlete award on the night for his exploits on the track, road and cross country events but he also took away the International Award as well.

He travelled to Ancona, Italy in March to the European Masters Indoor Championships where he had an excellent competition in the 0/35 30000m to win bronze (8.46.71).

His other notable winnings for 2016 were National Indoor 0/35 3km Champion, winner of Cork City Sports Open 3km, County Indoor Champion in 3km, County Outdoor Champion in 1500m, Munster 0/35 Outdoor 3km Champion, Munster Senior Indoor 3km silver medallist and County 0/35, Intermediate and Senior XC Champion & Munster Novice XC Champion.

International Achievement Awards were also received by the following athletes:-

Sharlene Mawdsley, Newport A.C. - Irish record of 23.55 seconds for the 200 metres (a World Junior A standard and B qualifying time for the European championships) in Oordegem Belgium which led to qualification for World Junior T&F 200m in Bydgoszcz, Poland, 5th place finish in Junior Women’s 4 x 100m Relay, new Irish record (44.82).

Daniel Ryan, Moycarkey Coolcroo A.C. - 11th place finish European Youth Decathlon, Tbilisi, Georgia and new Irish Youth Record (6752 points). Five times Irish Combined Events (Pentathlon) Schools Champion and holder of Irish Schools Junior, Intermediate & Senior Boys Records.

Hazel Galloway, Clonmel A.C. – European Indoor Masters, Ancona, Italy W60 60m (4th 9.48 secs) and 200m (5th 32.43 secs) & World Masters, Perth W60 100m (7th in the 100m 15.48 secs and 6th in 200m 32.11 secs.

Ross Alexander, Coolquill A.C. - European Indoor Masters, Ancona, Italy M35 5km Walk, 10th place in 15.18.88.

Adrian McGinley, Templemore A.C. - European Indoor Masters, Ancona, Italy M35 4 x 200m Relay 3rd place (1.37.11) National Record.

The “Hall of Fame” Award went to Breeda Christie, Tipperary Town A.C. Honorary Life President of Tipperary Athletics who has selflessly given more than 50 years of her life to athletics, volunteering in the community and the promotion of sports for young people.

An inspiration to the many people whose lives, octogenarian Breeda has touched over the years; the Hall of Fame award could not have gone to a better and more deserving person and she received it to a standing ovation.

Breeda is 86 years young and is still as actively involved at County level athletics as she was when she first started many years ago.

Breeda has officiated in many roles as an officer of the County Tipperary and Munster Athletics Boards.

Our annual County Juvenile Championships would not be the same without her dulcet tones over the microphone and her cracking of the whip at tardy officials

Indeed many an official has to run across the infield to keep up with her.