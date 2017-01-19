Elite Performance award for Tipperary boxer Conor Ivors

It was a great night for Tipperary boxer Conor Ivors at the Munster Boxing Council awards night where he was given the Elite High Performance award recognising his winning the Senior Munster boxing title and Senior Irish boxing title during the year

The son of John Ivors and Martina Purcell, Conor enjoyed a great year in the ring.

He was selected for the Irish boxing team at the beginning of the year and travelled to Chicago, Illinois, to take on junior Olympic and US national champion Youssif Salee Ala Badi. Conor won the bout via second round stoppage, showing his class against a top international opponent.

The first major competition of 2016 was the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan when boxers from all over the world competed against each other over the course of one weekend. Conor retained his 64kg title, leaving the Déise County with the Celtic Box Cup for the second consecutive year.

2016 was Conor’s first year competing at senior level and his first national bouts were at the Munster Senior Championship. Conor moved up in weight to 69kg, facing high end competition at in a different class. But he didn’t lose momentum, securing the Munster Championship at senior level in his first attempt.

The 18 year old won his preliminary, quarter and semi finals at the IABA Irish Championships at the National Stadium in Dublin until a “potential tragedy struck”. The morning his final bout, Conor and one of his coaches hit a patch of ice on the way to the weigh in and their car hit and knocked a wall. Conor got severe whiplash and a foot injury from the crash just hours before his final fight. However, his determination and resilience to compete outweighed the earlier event and he went on to win the Irish senior title.

Past Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule student Conor credits his successes this year to his coaches at Thurles Boxing Club, his father, Alex Boyd, Danny Graham and Danny Coppinger for all of their advice and guidance.