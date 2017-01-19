Grand National hero Mouse Morris honoured in his home town Fethard

Racehorse trainer Mouse Morris added to his growing list of awards when he was honourd in his home town of Fethard.

The Everardsgrange trainer won the overall ‘Sporting Achievement of the Year' award at the Butlers Bar awards scheme.

In a remarkable 2016, Morris trained the winner of both the Irish and Aintree Grand Nationals.

He said he was delighted to be honourd and thanked the people of Fethard for the tremendous reception he received on Main Street when he brought ‘Rule The World’ back home to the town.

Butlers Bar picks a monthly sports winner and the annual winners are then honoured at t he end of the year.

Leah Coen accepts the Team of the Year award on behalf of under 14 ladies football from Seamus Kennedy.

Present to hand over the awards was All Ireland winning senior hurler from St. Mary's, Clonmel, Seamus Kennedy

Since last year two new categories were introduced for the annual award presentations, ‘Team of the Year’ and ‘Young Sportsperson of the Year’.

Rugby player Dorothy Wall receives her award from Seamus Kennedy.

Certificates were presented to the following teams - Patrician Presentation U16½ Girls Gaelic Football, Fethard Ladies U13 Rugby, Fethard U14 Ladies Football, Fethard Junior Ladies Football, Patrician Presentation Junior Boys Volleyball, Fethard U12 Ladies Football, St. Rita’s U14 Camogie, Fethard U14 Hurling, Fethard U12 Hurling, St. Rita’s U14 Camogie, Fethard U10 Boys Football, Fethard Intermediate Football, Fethard U18 Rugby, Fethard U18 Ladies Football, Fethard/Carrick Ladies U15 Rugby, Fethard U16 Ladies Football.

The award the ‘Team of the Year’ award – Fethard U12 Ladies Football – was presented to Leah Coen, who accepted the award on behalf of the team. The runner-up was Fethard Intermediate Football team, with team-member Chris Sheehan accepting the award.

Rugby player Ross McCormack with Jamie McCormack, Liz Sheehan-McCormack, Christopher Sheehan and Jody Sheehan.

The next presentation was ‘Young Sportsperson of the Year’ where the following were presented with finalist certificates: Amy Byrne (Powerlifting), Áine Ryan (Taekwondo), Abaigeal Maher (Swimming), Dorothy Wall (Rugby), Alison Connolly (Camogie and Gaelic), Carrie Davey (Camogie and Gaelic), Niamh Hayes (Gaelic), Laura Stocksborough (Gaelic), Muireann O’Connell (Gaelic), Lauren Dowling (Gaelic), Lucy Spillane (Gaelic), Kate Gayson Molloy (Rugby), Kate Davey (Gaelic), Michael Quinlan (Jnr) (Soccer), Saoirse McNamara (Hot Rod), Ross McCormack (Rugby), Ryan Walsh (Hurling), Brian Manton (Hot Rod) and Leah Coen (Gaelic).

The winner, Ross McCormack, and runner-up, Dorothy Wall, are both rugby players and played for Munster in their respective teams.

Seamus Kennedy with members of Fethard ladies football club.