Carrick United away to Limerick side Regional in last 16 of FAI Junior Cup

Carrick United have been drawn away to Limerick side Regional United in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup.

It's a tough draw for the Carrick-on-Suir side but a game they can win to get through to the quarter finals of the prestigious event.

The former winners travelled to Dublin last weekend to play Swords side Rivervalley Rangers and returned home with a 1-0 win after extra time, the goal coming from Jack Doherty.

That was an outstanding result so the away trip to Regional should not hold too many fears for United.

A home tie at Tom Drohan Park would have been the preferred choice but on present form United will travel west with confidence.

Tipperary Southern and District League side Peake Villa have a home tie against Dublin side Crumlin United.

It's a tough test for the Thurles side but home advantage could be key.

The full draw is

Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC

Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic

Navan Cosmos FC v Janesboro FC

Sheriff YC v Villa FC

Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock Utd

Boyle Celtic v VEC FC

Regional Utd v Carrick Utd

Peake Villa FC v Crumlin Utd

The round seven ties will take place on the weekend of February 3 to 5.