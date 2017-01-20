Carrick United away to Limerick side Regional in last 16 of FAI Junior Cup
The Carrick United team that beat Rivervalley Rangers in the last round of the FAI Junior Cup.
Carrick United have been drawn away to Limerick side Regional United in the last sixteen of the FAI Junior Cup.
It's a tough draw for the Carrick-on-Suir side but a game they can win to get through to the quarter finals of the prestigious event.
The former winners travelled to Dublin last weekend to play Swords side Rivervalley Rangers and returned home with a 1-0 win after extra time, the goal coming from Jack Doherty.
That was an outstanding result so the away trip to Regional should not hold too many fears for United.
A home tie at Tom Drohan Park would have been the preferred choice but on present form United will travel west with confidence.
Tipperary Southern and District League side Peake Villa have a home tie against Dublin side Crumlin United.
It's a tough test for the Thurles side but home advantage could be key.
The full draw is
Evergreen FC v Willow Park FC
Ballynanty Rovers v Killarney Celtic
Navan Cosmos FC v Janesboro FC
Sheriff YC v Villa FC
Donnycarney FC v Kilmallock Utd
Boyle Celtic v VEC FC
Regional Utd v Carrick Utd
Peake Villa FC v Crumlin Utd
The round seven ties will take place on the weekend of February 3 to 5.
