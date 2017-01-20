Big rugby weekend for Munster and Tipperary clubs

It's a busy rugby weekend at all levels.

A full house is guaranteed at Thomond Park where Munster welcome Racing 92 in the last pool game in the Champions Cup.

Munster have already booked a quarter final spot but will want a win on Saturday to secure a home tie.

Pictured above are Munster player Tommy O’Donnell’s mother Mary O'Donnell (centre) from Cahir with her sisters Geraldine O'Connell and Bridget Breen at the European Champions Cup match against Racing in Stade Yves-Du-Manoir Paris.

They will no doubt be out in their colours again this Saturday in sold-out Thomond Park.

Meanwhile action continues at All Ireland League and Junior League level.

Cashel hope to bounce back from their agonisingly narrow defeat to Young Munster in the Senior Cup when they welcome Belfast students Queens University to Spafield.

In the same Divison 2A. Nenagh travel to Dublin to face Blackrock.

In the Munster Junior League Division 1, holders Clonmel will hope to maintain their top spot when they travel south to Cobh. Denis Leamy's side are in form form as they chase three league titles in a row.

Neighbours Kilfeacle and Clanwilliam are also both on the road - Kilfeacle make the journey to Galbally while Clan travel to St. Senan's.

Fethard have the longest journey of all with with an away game in Division 3 in Killarney.