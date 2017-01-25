Five gold medals won in Munster Indoor Masters

The Munster Senior and Master Indoor Championships were held at the Nenagh Indoor Stadium.

Dundrum had six athletes competing in the Masters division.

In the Over 35 category Michael Ryan was 4th in the 800m in 2.20:95. In the Over 45 category Dermot Hayes won gold in the 1,500m in 4.51:83 and bronze in the 3,000m in 10.10:31.

In the Over 50 category James Ryan placed 4th in the 3,000m in 11.21:32. In the Over 55 category Michael Moore won double gold in the 1,500m in 5.17:63 and the 3,000m in 11.01:71.

In the Over 65 category Liam O'Dwyer won double silver in the Shot Putt in 7.45 and the 35lb Weight for Distance in 4.51.

In the Over 80 category Micheal O'Beirne won double gold in the Shot Putt in 3.12 and the 28lb Weight for Distance in 2.63.

NATIONAL INTERMEDIATE CROSS COUNTRY

The Irish Life Health National Intermediate Cross Country was held on Sunday last in the Palace Grounds, Tuam, Co Galway.

Kevin Moore had an outstanding race to follow on from his performance at the National Novice Cross Country in November of last year. He placed 9th at the Novice and yet again 9th at the Intermediate, with a field of stronger competition than the Novice. He completed the 8k course in a time of 28:57.

NEWCASTLE 5K

The Newcastle 5k was held on Sunday last. Gareth McGlinchey had a superb race to place third with a new personal best time of 16:30, taking 8 seconds off his previous 5k personal best from the Templemore Fit4Life 5k on the 4th December last. Noel Casey also had a good race placing 24th in 20:42.

FIT4LIFE

Fit4Life continues on Monday and Thursday nights at 7pm at the Scout Hall, Dundrum. All are welcome and all levels of walkers, joggers and runners are catered for.