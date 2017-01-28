'Couch to 5km' – Cahir people continue on the road to fitness  

The Cahir Meet and Train group continues to pound the pavements for Operation Transformation 2017 and even made a brief appearance on RTE last week.

Numbers continue to rise every week as anything from walkers to elite runners help each other to prepare for the RTE Operation Transformation 5km taking place on Saturday, 18th February.

Our chosen charity for this event is the local Comhaltas group who are fundraising to bring the County Fleadh Ceoil to Cahir this May. This will be another huge event for the town and the surrounding areas and we are delighted to help them achieve this milestone. Entry will be by means of a donation and we look forward to seeing a huge crowd present on the day.

This week we up the ante and the Couch to 5km group will get up to 20min continuous jogging by workout 3 on Saturday morning at 9.30am. The Walk on this Sunday the 29th January is from Carey's Garage, Kilcoran at 10.30am. It is a charity event ‘Walk for Eva’ and so entry is €10 and the walk is 8km approx. Refreshments will be served in the Hill Bar afterwards.

The 2017 Meet & Train T shirts are just gone to print and we would like to thank the kind sponsors The Green Bowl, Image Beauty Clinic, Ryan Motorsport, Andy Moloney and Cahir Tidy Towns.

We meet as usual on Tuesday and Thursdays at 7.30pm sharp in Duneske.