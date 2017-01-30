Tipperary camogie star Eimear McDonnell honoured with award

Tipperary’s Eimear McDonnell has been honoured in Croke Park for her performance with her club Burgess-Duharra.

A total of eleven camogie, football and hurling stars received accolades at the annual AIB Provincial Club Player Awards.

AIB, proud sponsor of both the GAA and Camogie Club Championships invited the players, their friends, family, GAA and Camogie representatives to celebrate their achievements at the lunch which was hosted by GAA broadcasting legend Des Cahill. Voted for by national and regional sports media, the winning players were selected based on their overall performance throughout the 2016 provincial club season.

Eimear McDonnell scooped the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award thanks to her performances for the Tipperary side in 2016. McDonnell is a vital cog in the Burgess-Duharra machine and well deserving of the award.

Eimear commented at the AIB Provincial Club Player of the Year Awards 2016 – “Winning the Tipp title and beating Borrisoleigh in a replayed final to win it was probably the highlight of the year for me. We had lost the Munster semi to Milford in extra-time last year and they went on to win the All-Ireland. That kind of drove us on so winning the Munster title was also huge for us.”

She continued, “It’s always nice to get an individual award but I feel like I’m accepting the AIB Munster Camogie Club Player of the Year award on behalf of the whole Burgess-Duharra team, all the players, mentors and committee, all the people who work for the good of the players and the club. Winning this award is like a thank you to all of them! ”

Commenting on the Camogie Club Semi Final performance against Derry’s Slaughtneil she said – “It’s disappointing to lose out in the All-Ireland semi-final but I felt Slaughtneil fully deserved it on the day. They started much better, we were chasing it from the start and I don’t think we played to our potential. The huge crowd who went to Monaghan to support us in the semi-final gave me goose pimples. That’s what club is all about and when you do well, as we did this year, you feel like you’re repaying all the good faith and time those people give you.”