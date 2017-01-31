Under 21 football begins in South Tipperary on Saturday

The new football season gets under way in South Tipperary this Saturday with a full round of games in under 21 A and B competitions.

Clonmel Commercials start their campaign against Knockmealdown Gaels in the top grade with Moyle Rovers taking on Kilsheelan Kilcash.

A highlight in the second tier will be the Slieveardagh derby between Ballingarry and Killenaule.

The full list of Saturday's fixtures is -

U 21A

Ned Hall Park 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Referee: Paul Guinan (Unconfirmed)

Cahir 14:00 Knockmealdown Gaels V Clonmel Commercials, Referee Derek O'Mahony (Unconfirmed)

U21B

Monroe 14:00 Ardfinnan V Clerihan, Referee: Brian Tyrell (Unconfirmed)

Ardfinnan 14:00 Cahir V Ballyporeen, Referee: Martin Doyle (Unconfirmed)

Kilsheelan 14:00 Carrick Davins V Grangemockler Ballyneale, Referee: Pa Shelley (Unconfirmed)

Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Ballingarry V Killenaule, Referee: Keith Delahunty (Unconfirmed)