Under 21 football begins in South Tipperary on Saturday
The new football season gets under way in South Tipperary this Saturday with a full round of games in under 21 A and B competitions.
Clonmel Commercials start their campaign against Knockmealdown Gaels in the top grade with Moyle Rovers taking on Kilsheelan Kilcash.
A highlight in the second tier will be the Slieveardagh derby between Ballingarry and Killenaule.
The full list of Saturday's fixtures is -
U 21A
Ned Hall Park 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Referee: Paul Guinan (Unconfirmed)
Cahir 14:00 Knockmealdown Gaels V Clonmel Commercials, Referee Derek O'Mahony (Unconfirmed)
U21B
Monroe 14:00 Ardfinnan V Clerihan, Referee: Brian Tyrell (Unconfirmed)
Ardfinnan 14:00 Cahir V Ballyporeen, Referee: Martin Doyle (Unconfirmed)
Kilsheelan 14:00 Carrick Davins V Grangemockler Ballyneale, Referee: Pa Shelley (Unconfirmed)
Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Ballingarry V Killenaule, Referee: Keith Delahunty (Unconfirmed)
