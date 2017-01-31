Under 21 football begins in South Tipperary on Saturday

Under 21 football begins in South Tipperary on Saturday

The new football season gets under way in South Tipperary this Saturday with a full round of games in under 21 A and B competitions.

Clonmel Commercials start their campaign against Knockmealdown Gaels in the top grade with Moyle Rovers taking on Kilsheelan Kilcash.

A highlight in the second tier will be the Slieveardagh derby between Ballingarry and Killenaule.

The full list of Saturday's fixtures is - 

U 21A

Ned Hall Park 14:00 Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Referee: Paul Guinan (Unconfirmed)

Cahir 14:00 Knockmealdown Gaels V Clonmel Commercials, Referee Derek O'Mahony (Unconfirmed)

U21B 

Monroe 14:00 Ardfinnan V Clerihan, Referee: Brian Tyrell (Unconfirmed)

Ardfinnan 14:00 Cahir V Ballyporeen, Referee: Martin Doyle (Unconfirmed)

Kilsheelan 14:00 Carrick Davins V Grangemockler Ballyneale, Referee: Pa Shelley (Unconfirmed)

Fethard GAA Park 14:00 Ballingarry V Killenaule, Referee: Keith Delahunty (Unconfirmed)

 